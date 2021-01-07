Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts Sells 80,245 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $4,211,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PHR opened at $55.27 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,787,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 25,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

