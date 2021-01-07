Pillar Reaches Market Cap of $6.64 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Pillar has a total market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $18,817.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pillar has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00306590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,091.76 or 0.02935122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

