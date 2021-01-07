PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

PCN opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

