PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 1st

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

PFL opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.