Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PNGAY opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $219.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

