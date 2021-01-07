Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

PINS stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,534,465.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,465.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $4,689,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,570,325 shares of company stock worth $158,560,746 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

