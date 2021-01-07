Pioneer Natural Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 12,107 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 875% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,242 put options.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,772 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,814 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,315 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,725 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $126.36 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $158.89. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

