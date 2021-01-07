Piper Sandler Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $165.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.84. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $159.95. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $675,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,235.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $1,468,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,474.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $163,380,542. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after buying an additional 353,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 31.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Elastic by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,520,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Elastic by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 868,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,855 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

