Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DASH. William Blair assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.92.

NYSE:DASH opened at $140.01 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

