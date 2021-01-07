Piper Sandler Raises Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $27.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WLL. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NYSE:WLL opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valueworks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,318,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

