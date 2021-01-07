Pivotal Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCPPF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB began coverage on S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SCPPF stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

