Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) (CVE:PLY) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) (CVE:PLY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.88 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00.

Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) Company Profile (CVE:PLY)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.