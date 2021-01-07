Playgroundz Hits Market Cap of $833,697.20 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Playgroundz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $833,697.20 and $4,894.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00027453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00112070 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.00490281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00239063 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016077 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

