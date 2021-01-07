Polaris (NYSE:PII) Trading 7.6% Higher

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.80 and last traded at $105.76. 827,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 640,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. ValuEngine downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 517,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,909,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

