Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Cormark

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) alerts:

PBL stock opened at C$36.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.79. Pollard Banknote Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$12.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of C$944.43 million and a P/E ratio of 36.84.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.1399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$375,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$165,440.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,229.12. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $663,816 in the last 90 days.

About Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.