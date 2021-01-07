PopularCoin (POP) Price Reaches $0.0001

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 65% lower against the dollar. PopularCoin has a market cap of $251,155.35 and approximately $10.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,139,061,731 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

