Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 253,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

