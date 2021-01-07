POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.13

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $65.07, with a volume of 251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PKX shares. TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. POSCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get POSCO alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,355,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.