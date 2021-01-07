Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Director Patrick R. Donahoe Sells 2,600 Shares

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PSTL opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $155.91 million, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.07.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PSTL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 342.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

