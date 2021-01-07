PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12,210.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $12,210.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,298.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.00 or 0.03188109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00442655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.42 or 0.01183909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00390780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00188076 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 121% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011183 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,422,826 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars.

