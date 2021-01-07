Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBH. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 89,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 37.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
