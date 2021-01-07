Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBH. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 89,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 37.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.