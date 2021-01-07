Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $137.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.41.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

