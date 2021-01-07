Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of NYSE PGZ opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
See Also: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.