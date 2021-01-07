Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.44 million and a P/E ratio of -16.63. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,001,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 65,516 shares of company stock valued at $305,571 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.