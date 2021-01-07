Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 674 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 433.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $97.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

