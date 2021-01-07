Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,891,000 after buying an additional 1,019,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,105,000 after buying an additional 81,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $108.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

