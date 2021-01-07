Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.04.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $142.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.32. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

