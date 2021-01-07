Private Trust Co. NA Buys 2,309 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

