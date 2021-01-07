Private Trust Co. NA Has $401,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,784,000 after acquiring an additional 348,208 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at $18,969,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.57.

Shares of EL opened at $258.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.76. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

