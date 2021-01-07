Private Trust Co. NA Has $569,000 Stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $205.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.76. ICON Public Limited has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $215.29.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.88 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

