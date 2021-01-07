Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 3,116 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 35,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,393,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,238,000 after buying an additional 99,287 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,028,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,247,000 after purchasing an additional 532,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $93.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

