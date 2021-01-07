Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.03 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.16 and its 200 day moving average is $182.28. The company has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.45.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

