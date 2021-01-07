Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.44. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $42.60.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 771.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 148.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.
