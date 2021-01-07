Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.44. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $42.60.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Nicholas John Swenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 1,200 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $45,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,860 shares of company stock worth $1,876,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 771.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 148.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

Featured Story: Street Name

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.