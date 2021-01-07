ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Trading 9% Higher

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) shares traded up 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $19.72. 532,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 368,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 6.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,438,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after acquiring an additional 140,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,505,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the third quarter worth $18,371,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

