Project Pai Hits Market Cap of $11.21 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $274,154.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, LBank, Huobi and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00317388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,095.47 or 0.02848952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,721,847,562 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,155,024 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitfinex, BitForex, OOOBTC, Huobi and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

