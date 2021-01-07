PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz Sells 4,116 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $201,519.36.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PROS by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PROS by 6.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in PROS by 23.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

