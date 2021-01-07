ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.06 and last traded at $84.51. Approximately 9,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $83.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 17.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter.

