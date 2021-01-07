Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

NYSE PB opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.74 million. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

