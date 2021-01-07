Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Shares Up 5.4%

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.13 and last traded at $72.41. 700,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 531,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,662,000 after buying an additional 428,855 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,921,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,077,000 after buying an additional 421,325 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 276,937 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 762,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,292,000 after buying an additional 235,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 127,785 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

