Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price upped by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRVB. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Provention Bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $982.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16). Analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Provention Bio by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after buying an additional 428,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after buying an additional 720,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

