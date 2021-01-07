Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price upped by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRVB. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Provention Bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.
Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $982.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Provention Bio by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after buying an additional 428,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after buying an additional 720,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.