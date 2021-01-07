Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products.

PFS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $24.62.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $102.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 90.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

