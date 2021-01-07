Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Trading 5.9% Higher

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.85 and last traded at $81.71. 3,255,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 2,495,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

