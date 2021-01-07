PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PUBM. KeyCorp started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

PUBM opened at $26.71 on Monday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

In other news, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 130,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,614,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

