Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Downgraded by TheStreet

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PCYO stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Pure Cycle has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $287.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 32.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 123.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

