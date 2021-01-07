Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Raised by Analyst

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROCK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gibraltar Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

ROCK stock opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.