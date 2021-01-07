Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2021 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HELE. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.20.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $228.51 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $230.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after purchasing an additional 475,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

