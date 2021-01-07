Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Issued By KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

NYSE:WLL opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $118,000. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

