Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Increased by Truist Securiti

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Malibu Boats in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of MBUU opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.92. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

