Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for MercadoLibre, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,560.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,277.83.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,571.98 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,735.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,824.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,586.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,243.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,618,000 after acquiring an additional 430,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,279,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,491,000 after buying an additional 205,723 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 479.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 119,056 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

