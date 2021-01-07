QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of QCRH opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. QCR has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that QCR will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, CAO Nick W. Anderson acquired 1,837 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at $13,604.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 70.8% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 157,601 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in QCR by 22.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in QCR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in QCR by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

